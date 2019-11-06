100-year-old WWII vet on mission to visit 50 states arrives in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt.- A 100-year-old World War II veteran is on a mission to visit all 50 states and meet each governor along the way.

Sidney Walton was in Vermont’s Capitol City Tuesday, marking his 24th stop.

“I love Vermont,” he said shortly after he was greet by Governor Phil Scott.

Walton says his goal with this nationwide ‘No Regrets Tour‘ is to keep the memory of his fallen brothers and sisters alive.

“Thank you very much for your service first of all,” said Scott. “And for being part of the greatest generation as well as being able to tell your story to others.”

Walton enlisted in the Army nine months before the attack on Pearl Harbor. He would go onto serve for the duration of the war, rising to the rank of corporal.

“You may not call yourself a hero, that’s fine,” Sidney’s son, Paul told him “But as far as I’m concerned, you are my hero because you helped save this country.”

Paul has been by his father’s side since the tour started in April in Rhode Island. He says his dad has one regret- not taking the time to meet with veterans from the Civil War.

Scott, whose father was severely injured in the same war, called the meeting a special experience.

“I have a soft spot for anyone who has gone through that,” he said. “I think it’s important that people tell the stories of conflict so that they don’t repeat and learn something from that.”

And although Walton says Vermont is his favorite state, he missed the heart of his favorite season.

“Preferably the fall,” he said as he exited the governor’s office.