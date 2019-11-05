100-year-old WWII veteran on mission to visit 50 states, meet each governor

MONTPELIER, Vt.- Sidney Walton, a 100 year-old World War II veteran, will visit Vermont and meet with Governor Phil Scott Tuesday.

Sidney is on a mission to visit all 50 states and meet each governor on his ‘No Regrets Tour‘. Vermont will mark his 24th state and governor.

Born on February 11, 1919 in New York City, Sidney joined the Army in March 1941, nine months before Pearl Harbor – and served for the entire war.

Earlier this year Sidney was onstage with President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron for ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy.

Sidney’s is hoping to remind people across the country of the sacrifices the men and women of the armed forces made for the freedom we enjoy today.

