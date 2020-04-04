12 more Birchwood Terrace residents test positive for COVID-19

BURLINGTON, Vt. – 12 more residents at Birchwood Terrace in Burlington have tested positive for COVID-19. The nursing facility updated the community on ongoing testing efforts Friday.

“We are in the process of testing all staff members and residents of our facility, even those who have not showed any symptoms,” said Executive Director Alecia DiMario. “Testing of all residents was completed Thursday afternoon.”

The 12 new positive cases were from outstanding tests of residents. DiMario said the rest of Birchwood Terrace’s residents all tested negative. In total, 26 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Additional information about residents who tested positive is unavailable due to privacy regulations. DiMario said they “continue to receive the full medical care they need.”

The facility also got some test results in for staff – one employee has tested positive so far, and they reportedly feel fine. Results for the remaining staff tests are expected over the weekend.