Mooers, NY- A 14-year-old is dead and three other minors seriously injured in a single-car crash that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say the 14-year-old, from Rouses Point, was driving west on Depot Street at high speed when he lost control during a turn and went off the north shoulder of the road, hitting multiple trees in the crash.

Three other passengers in the car, a 14-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl from Mooers, and a 13-year-old girl from Champlain, were brought to CVPH by EMS and then brought to UVM Medical Center. According to police, all three are listed as stable but in critical condition.

The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow at Glens Falls Hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.