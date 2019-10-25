15th annual Wheels for Warmth helps those in need of heat and tires

MIDDLESEX, VT- Wheels for warmth was established by Phil Scott in 2005. According to Governor Phil Scott, he started the fundraiser for three main reasons. To help keep those warm who can’t afford it, to provide safe and affordable tires, and to rescue any tires from the waste stream.

Volunteers began collecting tires on Thursday and Friday, October 24th and 25th from 2-6pm at DuBois Construction, Middlesex; Stowe Events Field, Stowe; Casella Construction, Mendon; Casella Waste Systems, Williston. People could donate good tires they no longer want or need, or they could bring bad tires to be recycled for a $4 fee.

The tire sales take place on October 26th from 7am-12pm in two locations: Dubois Construction in Middlesex and Casella Construction in Mendon.

100% of the proceeds go to emergency heating assistance throughout Vermont provided by Capstone Community Action, Champlain Valley Economic Opportunity, and BROC community action.

Governor Phil Scott’s daughter, Erica has been a major part of it for the past ten years

“I was born and raised here and I’ve seen people struggle in all different ways. Nobody loses, I mean it’s a win win. From keeping the tires out of barns and streams and backyards for the people that come and donate them, and to the people that come to buy the tires that can’t afford to buy a set for $500,” said Scott.

Over the years the event has raised nearly $500,000 and collected 50,000 tires. Of those, 33,000 have been recycled and 20,000 have been sold.

Many people partake in the fundraiser by donating, buying, and volunteering.

For the past three years Victor Hinojosa has been volunteering at the event. He is a Cadet Staff Sergeant at Norwich University. He and other cadets took the time to help move, organize, and collect tires.

“For me it’s a sense of giving back to my community and my neighbors and it gives me a warm fuzzy feeling when I get to help out the community. By the end of this my uniform will be all brown and gross but even if I have to wash it a few times it is all worth it,” said Hinojosa.