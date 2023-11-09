Local Vermont businesses are making their presence known in Washington D.C.

The Taste of Vermont event, hosted by the Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility, is a chance to not only indulge in some amazing food, but highlight local brands value-led commitments.

Laura Mack, owner of Lu Lu Ice cream is one of the more than 30 businesses attending the event.

“Our backbone is being something that is outstanding and remarkable while showcasing what other people are doing that is remarkable and outstanding,” says Mack.

The event has become well known throughout the capitol region, being called the perfect crossroads for Vermont businesses to showcase their diverse and unique economy.

Shane Rumrill, a Representative for the Alchemist Brewery, says they wouldn’t be where they are today without their community, and do whatever they can to give back when they can.

The event includes remarks from special guest speaker Senator Bernie Sanders.