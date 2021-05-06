18 tickets issued in North Country during statewide Operation Hardhat

NEW YORK (WWTI) — On Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo released the results of “Operation Hardhat,” recently conducted throughout New York State during Work Zone Awareness week.

The week-long initiative was led by the New York State Department of Transportation nd the New York State Thruway Authority to crack down on work zone violations and highlight the importance of safe driving when encountering construction, maintenance and emergency operations.

“Already this construction season, there have been numerous incidents on New York State roads that put roadside crews in danger, including one that resulted in serious injuries to DOT workers,” stated New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll. “Initiatives such as Operation Hardhat promote awareness for work zone safety and it’s crucial motorists make safety a priority when traveling in work zones.”

During the weeklong crackdown, policer offers were present within the work zones, dressed as highway maintenance workers, to identify motorists who were distracted by electronic devices while driving, disobeying flagging personnel, speeding through the work zone or violating the state’s Move Over Law

Acting State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen added, “Unfortunately, our Troopers have witnessed too many tragedies caused by reckless driving in work zones. Please, slow down, follow posted speed limits and put your phones down while you drive. Drivers are responsible for following the rules of the road, and violations of the Move Over Law and work zone intrusions will not be tolerated.”

In total across the state, 444 tickets were issued by New York State Police and local law enforcement, 18 of which were given in the North Country. The tickets issued in the initiative included the following violations:

Speeding: 81 tickets

Seatbelts: 41 tickets

Cell phone: 135 tickets

Failure to move over: 47 tickets

Failure to obey traffic control device: 1 ticket

Other violations: 139 tickets

Operation Hardhat details also resulted in violations in almost every New York State region, with the most in the Hudson Valley. Rates for each region are listed below:

North Country: 18 tickets

Central New York: 46 tickets

Hudson Valley: 161 tickets

Long Island: 59 tickets

Capital Region: 53 tickets

Southern Tier: 44 tickets

Mohawk Valley: 37 tickets

Western New York 26 tickets

Operation Hardhat was held in New York State during National Work Zone Awareness week which took place from April 26 to April 30, 2021.