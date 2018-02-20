18-year-old cited in Colchester High School threat

An 18-year-old from Colchester has been cited and will appear in Vermont Superior Court after allegedly threatening to “shoot up the school.”

Colchester Police and officials from Colchester High School have determined there’s no threat to the school after a bus driver received information that Alex Cardosi, a student on the bus, made the threat.

Investigators and school officials met with the student and parent last night and determined there was no ongoing threat, and normal activities have resumed.

Cardosi is being charged with disorderly conduct, and he’ll appear in court on February 22.