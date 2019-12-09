19-year-old dies in Searsburg crash

A 19-year-old woman is dead after a car crash on Route 9 in Searsburg. Vermont State Police say Pooja Meyer of Guilford was traveling east near the intersection of Sleepy Hollow Road when she passed another vehicle.

Police say after passing, she lost control of her car and crossed into the other lane, colliding with a tractor trailer. This happened just before noon Sunday.

Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Route 9 was closed for more than 7 hours due to the crash. It’s now reopen.