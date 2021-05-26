2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash on I-89 in Sharon Vermont

SHARON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say two people died and a third person was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 89 in Sharon.

Police say a vehicle crossed the grassy median and hit an oncoming vehicle in the northbound lane on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that was hit, 60-year-old Gail Parent, of Northfield, was flown by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and later died. The passenger, 94-year-old Victor Parent Jr., of Northfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries.