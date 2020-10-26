Biden has 3-point lead over Trump in Texas, poll shows

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. (AP Photo, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Could Texas go blue in 2020?

Signs point to it being a possibility: former Vice President Joe Biden is currently leading Pres. Donald Trump by three points in the Lone Star State, according to the latest poll from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler.

Biden leads Trump 48% to 45% among the statewide random sample of 1,012 registered voters, with a 3.22 margin of error.

According to the Dallas Morning News, a September poll found that 32% of Texans said they had no confidence in Trump to keep them safe from COVID-19. That number has since risen to 44%.

A majority, however, still favor Trump on the economy.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 13 to 20 — before the final debate of the election — after which Trump saw a boost in fundraising, his highest ever.

If Biden were to win Texas, he would be the first Democrat to do so since 1976.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. As of Saturday, Texas voters have already cast 7 million ballots — a surge that is nearly 80% to hitting the total number of votes cast in the 2016 Presidential Election.

