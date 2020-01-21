Hillary Clinton on Bernie Sanders: “It’s all just baloney”

Hillary Clinton participates in the Hulu “Hillary” panel during the Winter 2020 Television Critics Association Press Tour, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

In a soon-to-air documentary, Hillary Clinton would not commit to backing Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, saying the Vermont senator is a career politician who “got nothing done” in Washington.

“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” said Clinton in a forthcoming four-part series that is scheduled to air beginning March 6 on Hulu. “He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

In an interview pubslished Tuesday in The Hollywood Reporter, Clinton was asked if that assessment still held, “Yes, it does.”

Clinton, who defeated Sanders for the 2016 Democratic nomination, declined to say she would endorse Sanders if he were to get the nomination: “I’m not going to go there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season.”

Sanders’ campaign told the Associated Press on Tuesday it didn’t have a comment about Clinton’s remarks.

Clinton also blamed Sanders’ supporters for fostering a culture of sexism in politics — a charge that is especially sensitive now, given that Sanders’ top progressive rival in the 2020 race, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, has accused him of suggesting a woman couldn’t win the White House during a private meeting between the two in 2018.

In The Hollywood Reporter interview, Clinton attacked a cadre of online Sanders supporters known generally as the “Bernie Bros,” many of whom were sharply critical of Clinton’s 2016 campaign for their “relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture.”

Clinton further suggested that Sanders was “very much supporting it” and said, “I don’t think we want to go down that road again where you campaign by insult and attack and maybe you try to get some distance from it, but you either don’t know what your campaign and supporters are doing or you’re just giving them a wink.”

“I think that that’s a pattern that people should take into account when they make their decisions,” Clinton said.

