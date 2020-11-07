Plattsburgh poli-sci scholar: Trump will concede “when the time comes”

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – After a contentious week, and with more litigation sure to come, former Vice President Joe Biden crossed the 270 vote threshold in the Electoral College with a win in Pennsylvania to become the 46th President of the United States.

As the process played out, SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor Dr. Harvey Schantz shared his thoughts on this moment in American history. He said that the uncertainty surrounding when the final votes would be tallied pales in comparison to the tension surrounding Florida in the 2000 election.

“In 2000, we waited for a month before we knew the outcome,” Dr. Schantz said. “In 2000, we knew it was one state and we knew it was a 537 vote difference, so this is not at that level as of yet, but this was more anticipated.”

Dr. Schantz said it was clear weeks ago that mail-in ballots wouldn’t be fully counted until well after Election Day, and it’s no surprise they’re leaning toward former Vice President Joe Biden. The Trump campaign filed numerous states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan, raising concerns about what the president will do now that Biden has won.

But Schantz believes there will ultimately be a peaceful transfer of power now that Biden appears to have won the necessary 270 Electoral College votes.

“Donald Trump is going to exercise some recounts, going to see what he can pursue,” he said. “But as it sinks in and as he hears counsel from his White House advisors and Republican Party leaders, he is going to concede the election when the time comes.”

It was forecasted well in advance of the 2020 election that states like Pennsylvania and Michigan would be a deciding factor in the race, but the close count in Georgia may have come as a surprise to some.

Dr. Schantz said Democratic momentum had been building in Georgia since Stacey Abrams fell short in her bid for Governor, adding that a late campaign stop in the state by Biden was a sign that it was always in play.

“You see evolution of these states as the composition of the electorate changes and the shift in issue concerns changes as well, so it was very illuminating not only about this election, but about trends going forward to the future,” Dr. Schantz said.

Largely because of Georgia, the balance of power in the U.S. Senate remains undecided, with two runoff elections now scheduled for January 5. Dr. Schantz said Biden might be comfortable serving under a divided Congress if he goes on to win the election.

“By having a Republican Senate, it protects Biden from having to go along with the Progressive Democrats in his party, so I think at some level, Biden is happy.”

Dr. Schantz joined SUNY Plattsburgh Department of Political Science in 1979. He earned his Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University, where he specialized in American Politics, focusing on American political institutions. He’s also authored several books on the process and policy of American presidential elections.