Salem, NH — The race for the New Hampshire U.S. Senate seat remains close.

State Senate President and GOP Candidate Chuck Morse is holding a watch party in Salem, while his competitor Don Bolduc, a staunchly conservative retired army general, was favored in a number of polls heading into the primary.

They are both vying the opportunity to take on Maggie Hassan, who has held the seat for the last six years, after serving as New Hampshire’s governor.

Betty Gay, a member of the State House of Representatives says the race being so split is because of factions being created in the Republican Party, with one being more staunchly conservative, and the other falling more on the moderates side. Congresswoman Gay believes that Morse has what it takes to flip the seat away from Hassan.

“He has done a really good job keeping our finances, that’s his specialty and if there’s anything we need in Washington DC, it’s having constraint on how we spend money, especially how we don’t spend money,” said Congresswoman Gay.