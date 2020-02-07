Closings
Vice President Pence to visit New Hampshire on eve of primary

New Hampshire Primary
Republican Vice President Mike Pence, center, listens to Secretary of State Bill Gardner, right, as Pence files the ticket of President Donald Trump and himself to be listed on the New Hampshire primary ballot, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled be in New Hampshire on Monday on the eve of the Granite State’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Pence’s office announced Friday that Air Force Two is scheduled to arrive at Pease Air National Guard Base, near Portsmouth, at 1:10 pm Monday. Pence is expected to deliver remarks at a Cops for Trump event in Portsmouth and at a Keep America Great Rally in Manchester before returning to Washington, D.C. later that evening.

Pence visited New Hampshire in November to file paperwork to put President Trump’s name on Tuesday’s primary ballot.

