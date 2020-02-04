Sanders claims commanding lead in Iowa amid caucus chaos

Sen. Bernie Sanders campaign released what it says are internal reporting numbers that show he has a commanding lead in the Iowa caucuses as the state’s Democratic Party scambles to overcome technological glitches that have delayed official results.

The numbers released by the campaign represent nearly 40 percent of precincts in Iowa, said Sanders’ senior advisor Jeff Weaver. They appear to show Sanders with nearly 30 percent of the delegates, with Pete Buttigieg at 25 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 21 percent.

“We recognize that this does not replace the full data from the Iowa Democratic Party, but we believe firmly that our supporters worked too hard for too long to have the results of that work delayed,” Weaver said.

Late Monday, former Vice President Joe Biden, who according to the Sanders’ campaign’s numbers is running a distant fourth, sent a letter to the Iowa Democratic Party demanding answers.

JUST IN: Biden campaign general counsel Dana Remus sent a letter to top Iowa Democratic Party officials demanding “full explanations and relevant information” for the “failed” systems the IDP deployed for tonight’s caucuses.



Read the letter: pic.twitter.com/w6RtTVkDPt — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) February 4, 2020

This a developing story.