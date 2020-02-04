Sanders, other Dem candidates swarm into Iowa on caucus night

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was one of the three U.S. Senators in the Democratic presidential field who had to leave Capitol Hill in a hurry immediately after the closing arguments in President Trump’s impeachment trial. The three of them, and the other eight Democrats still in the race, returned to Iowa to await the results of Monday night’s presidential caucuses. “Our job together is to create the highest turnout in the history of the Iowa caucus,” Sanders said.

Sanders was leading the field among Democrats in Iowa entering the caucuses, but he was not the only candidate whose fortunes were on the rise. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has attained 10% support in not only Iowa, but also New Hampshire, easily her highest mark in either state thus far. “I like the surge we’re seeing,” she said. “I visited all 99 counties in Iowa.”

Three months ago, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was leading in Iowa. She’s lost support since then but is still one of the top contenders. “The bad news is, there’s no more room inside,” she said at a crowded late rally in Iowa. “The good news is — there’s no more room inside! Sounds to me like Iowa is ready for some big structural change!”

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had a turn in the Iowa Democratic lead from mid-November through late December. “History has taught us we cannot take the risk of meeting a fundamentally new challenge by falling back on the familiar,” he said in an Iowa rally of his own. “We can’t be afraid.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been trading the lead back and forth with Sanders since the start of the year. “You let only a certain bunch of us out of the gate,” Biden told Iowa supporters on Sunday. “We don’t all get through the gate. We don’t all get to move beyond where we’ve been, and it really matters. It really matters what you do.”

As for the choice Iowa Republicans have been presented with, President Trump has two contenders from within his own party — former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh. Official results were still not available at midnight Monday night, but a wide range of national media outlets projected the president as an easy winner over both of them.