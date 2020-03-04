Sanders tells supporters he’s still the Democrat who can beat Trump

Sen. Bernie Sanders gathered with supporters in Essex Junction hours after winning the Vermont Democratic presidential primary, but with former Vice President Joe Biden the big winner on Super Tuesday, there were signs the day didn’t go quite how Sanders’ presidential campaign wished.

Indeed, unlike 2016, when he took Vermont’s Democratic primary with 86% of the vote, Sanders won just over 50% of the ballots cast Tuesday, with Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg splitting the remaining votes.

In 2016, Sanders took the stage at a post-primary rally at the Champlain Valley Expo to a loud, overflow crowd. On Tuesday, he came out shortly after 10:00 p.m., and while his supporters were enthusiastic, there were fewer of them there to celebrate. The turnout was large enough that facilities staff had to open a garage bay to cool off the room, but there was empty space on the perimeter.

In his remarks, Sanders brought up President Donald Trump, who was the overwhelming favorite among Vermont Republican voters Tuesday, trouncing former Massacusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

But, though he never referred to them by name, Sanders took aim at a pair of Democratic contenders. Referring to former New York City Mayor MIchael Bloomberg, Sanders said he didn’t want it to be possible to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to buy an election.

To distinguish himself from Biden, Sanders brought up the former videpresident’s support for the Iraq War and his past comments about social Security. Sanders told supporters his campaign was the one best positioned to defeat Trump in November.

“One of us stood up for consumers and said we will not support a disastrous bankruptcy bill (the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act of 2005), and another sided with the credit card companies and supported that disastrous bill,” Sanders said.