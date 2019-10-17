Fresh off Democratic debate, Klobuchar starts campaign swing through New Hampshire

KEENE, NH – Hours after participating in Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate in Ohio, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was in New Hampshire for a two-day tour of the first-in-the-nation primary state.

Klobuchar kicked off her “For All of America Tour” on Wednesday at Keene State University.

“We can’t fail here and we need to make sure we have the best candidate here on the ticket,” she said. “One of my arguments is that I have been able to win in suburban districts, rural districts and win in really difficult red districts.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar began a two-day swing through New Hampshire tour of the first-in-the-nation primary state.

Klobuchar talked about issues of concern to dairy farmers, pointing out she was the only candidate on the stage Tuesday night who serves on the Senate Agriculture Committee. She also took a swipe at President Donald Trump, suggesting he does not understand agriculture issues.

“I played a critical role in recently getting more funding and changing the dairy program,” she said. “But I just think the attitude of Donald Trump, you got to remember his background and where he came from.”

Noting that New Hampshire has the second highest rate of opioid-related deaths in the country, Klobuchar said she had a plan to hold drug companies accountable for their role and to increase access to addiction treatment.

“The first is going after the people that cause this issue, the pharmaceutical companies,” she said. “The second is making sure that we make treatment available, not just through our criminal justice system, although I’ve been a leader in drug court, but also making insurance when it’s there covers treatment.”

Klobuchar plans to visit all 10 New Hampshire counties during her visit.