2021 climate assessment says Vermont getting warmer, wetter

A new climate assessment by a group of scientists from the University of Vermont says the state is getting warmer and wetter.

The 2021 Vermont Climate Assessment was released Tuesday by the Gund Institute for Environment. The study found that since 1900, average Vermont temperatures have increased by nearly 2 degrees and precipitation has increased by 21%.

The changes caused by a warming planet will make droughts and floods the most likely natural disasters the state will face. UVM climate scientist Gillian Galford says the new report shows that some effects of climate change that were predicted in a 2014 report are now being seen.