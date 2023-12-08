Castleton, VT- While Vermont State Police have no updates on the case of Honoree Fleming, the former Castleton State College Dean who was shot to death on the D&H rail trail, the community is doing its part to find out who’s responsible.

One community member is raising money through a GoFundMe page to go toward a reward in return for information that leads to an arrest. Mark Brown, a founder and partner at Brown’s Auto Salvage, who’s spearheading fundraising efforts said, “Castleton is a small town, and this was a particularly heinous crime that affected everyone in the community.”

Fleming, a former Castleton State College Dean, was shot and killed on October 5th, in broad daylight on the D&H rail trail in Castleton. Police had a sketch of the suspect a week later, but no advances in the investigation since.

“Everyone in town was robbed of their sense of peace and security,” Brown said, “and I think that there was an assumption, there certainly was on my part, that this would be solved relatively quickly.”

Adam Silverman with the Vermont State Police says the investigation is still active and remains a priority. He would not comment on the specifics of the case to avoid compromising the investigation.

“Everyone in the community wants to participate in some positive way, you know, not in a vigilante effort, but what can we do to help?” asked Brown, “I hope that someone will be convinced by this reward money that they need to do the right thing, and go to state police with information.”

Brown’s company donated $5,000, and he asked the Town Selectboard to donate another $5,000. Ron Powers, Fleming’s husband, also donated $5,000, plus over 50 other community donations, adding up to $23,000 so far.

Brown said a crime like this can’t be ignored by the community. Brown said, “We’re not going to look the other way, when a crime like this happens in our town, the whole town is going to get involved.”

Brown says Fleming was committed to supporting women in science, and was an accomplished academic herself. He says if the reward money goes unclaimed, it will go towards a scholarship fund in her memory, likely to help women in their education.