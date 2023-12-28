Castleton, VT — Despite receiving hundreds of tips, Vermont State Police say they do not have significant evidence directed to any persons responsible for the murder of 77-year-old Honoree Fleming.

To assist police with their three-month-long investigation, a $25,000 reward has been issued for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s). Castleton resident and business owner Mark Brown of Brown’s Auto Salvage launched a GoFundMe and secured another funding source to raise the monetary rewards.

Police said the person of interest is a white male believed to be in his 20s. The suspect is described to be about 5’10” tall with short red hair. A composite sketch was released based on testimony from multiple witnesses.

Vermont State Police released a composite sketch of a person of interest in the shooting death of Honoree Fleming, 77, on the Delaware and Hudson Rail Trail in Castleton. (Vermont State Police)

Fleming was fatally shot on Thursday, October 5, on the Delaware and Hudson Rail Trail. Tips can be reportedly anonymously on the Vermont State Police website or by calling (802) 773-9101.