28 inmates, 5 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Northwest State Correctional Facility

WATERBURY, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Corrections has completed testing of all inmates and staff at the Northwest State Correctional Facility. With roughly half of the 328 test results available Thursday afternoon, 29 inmates and eight staff members have tested positive.

Facility-wide tests were conducted after an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Three employes tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

All inmates with COVID-19 will be moved to the St. Johnsbury facility to isolate while they recover. According to the Dept. of Corrections, the inmates are asymptomatic.

Staff will be quarantined and not report to work. The prison remains on a full facility lock down, and staff and inmates were issued masks to wear at all times.

During lockdown, inmates remain in their cells and essential services such as meals and medication will be brought to them.