Plattsburgh, NY- Three people have been arrested after New York State Police executed a search warrant at a Northwoods Landing apartment.

Police arrested Arnold Latulip, 61, of Plattsburgh, Bailey Nichols, 19, from Utica, and Tarik Patterson, 42, also of Utica.

All three were arrested on Thursday after police searched a Northwoods Landing apartment on Plaza Boulevard. In that search, police say they found 100 grams of fentanyl, 25 grams of crack, and about $11,500 in cash.

Patterson is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, Nichols is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, and Latulip is charged with criminal nuisance.