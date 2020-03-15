3 new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Vermont

Three new presumptive cases of the coronavirus were reported by the Vermont Department of Health Saturday. That makes 4 total presumptive positive cases in the state and 1 official confirmed positive case by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new cases involve a Windsor County man in his 80s who’s being hospitalized in White River Junction, a Washington County man in his 50s undergoing home isolation, and a man in his 50s from Westchester County, NY who was evaluated in Springfield.

Officials say they’re working to determine the patients’ travel history and other Vermonters they have been in close contact with.

“We have been in contact with the hospitals and know these patients are receiving the best care possible,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “We expected that Vermont would see more cases, and that there likely will be more. As Governor Scott said yesterday, the full focus of the state is on minimizing spread of COVID-19 in our communities. We all have a critical role to play in flattening the potential curve of infections, and I ask every Vermonter to visit healthvermont.gov for up to date information about the steps to take to keep themselves and our communities healthy.”