Burlington, VT- A federal grand jury has indicted three people for a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine — and for allegedly involving children in the operation.

Rockylane Lewis, 33, of Philadelphia, Aisha Davy, 36, of Springfield, MA, and Holly Howard, 49, of Brattleboro were indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 18. Lewis and Davy have also been charged with allegedly employing people under 18 to help distribute the drugs.

According to an affidavit, police began investigating Lewis in December 2022 and made 14 undercover purchases of drugs between then and June 2023. Three the alleged sales involved Lewis directly.

The indictment also alleges that Lewis involved three people under 18 in the operation. The affidavit does not detail how the minors were involved or their ages.

According to court records, on June 21, police searched a Rutland apartment, where they arrested Lewis. A search of the apartment allegedly turned up a .9mm handgun, more than 55 grams of fentanyl and a gram of cocaine.

Lewis was arraigned on 3 counts of selling controlled substances on July 6.

Howard is also being charged with allowing her hotel room at the Rodeway Inn in Rutland to be used to sell drugs. She is expected to be arraigned on additional charges Monday.

Howard and Davy have been arraigned and released on conditions.

Lewis and Davy could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted, while Howard faces a maximum sentence of 20 years.