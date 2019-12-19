3 public drinking water systems have above-level PFAS

Three public drinking water systems have levels of a class of toxic chemicals above the state standard, Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation said Thursday.

The department said the three systems exceeding PFAS levels are Fiddlehead Condominiums in Fayston, the Killington Mountain School, and the Mount Holly Elementary School. Each water system has notified its users that the levels are above Vermont’s 20 parts per trillion standard and issued a “Do Not Drink”notice.

The department said the condominiums system serves 60 users, the Killington school serves 125 users, and the Mount Holly School serves 120 users.

Drinking drinking water specialists are working with the owners of the three water supply systems to engage a professional engineer to develop a short-term plan to protect public health by supplying safe drinking water to all users, the department said. The engineers will also identify long-term remediation recommendations to ensure that drinking water remains reliably and consistently below the drinking water standard.

PFAs were used in everything from firefighting foam to nonstick cookware but are now raising health concerns.