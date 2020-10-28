32 arrested at NYC protest over Philadelphia police shooting

Sharif Proctor lifts his hands up in front of the police line during a protest in response to the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Philadelphia. Police officers fatally shot the 27-year-old Black man during a confrontation Monday afternoon in West Philadelphia that quickly raised tensions in the neighborhood. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say 32 people were arrested during a protest in New York City over the police shooting of a Black man in Philadelphia.

Protesters in Brooklyn broke store windows, set fires and vandalized police cars during the protest at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. Videos posted on social media show officers surrounding a car and trying to stop it. The car kept going, slowly driving through a line of officers on bicycles. A New York Police Department spokesperson says five officers suffered minor injuries and nine police vehicles were vandalized.

The spokesperson says 32 people were arrested and taken to central booking.