State officials announced the launch of a new state program aimed to help jumpstart Vermont’s economic recovery efforts.

That program – coined the ‘Community Recovery and Revitalization Program’ – will dole out $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to for-profit, nonprofit, and municipal applicants who are looking to make capital improvements and expansions.

“In every part of the state, we need good jobs and thriving downtowns…and to approve quality of life they need outdoor recreation, arts and entertainment,” Governor Phil Scott said. “All things that help keep and attract the working families that we desperately need.”

The program will allocate the funding to sectors most affected by the pandemic according to Vermont’s Department of Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein.

“Arts, entertainment, recreation, hospitality, agriculture and educational services,” she said.

The funding will also benefit municipalities looking to improve their wastewater systems, along with projects that support childcare and affordable housing opportunities.

It comes on the heels of the state’s $10.5 million Capital Investment Program that aided 38 projects, including the Tang Science Annex at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium. They are using over $400,000 to finish off their fundraising for a new addition.

“This building is the expression of economic revitalization in a way that will be sustainable both environmentally and economically,” Adam Kane, the museum’s executive director, said.

The annex has proved to be a $6 million project, and Kane said the federal funding helped put the finishing touches on their fundraising efforts, providing locals with a greater educational experience.

“The modern science center experience,” he said. “So, you get the dynamic, hands-on exhibits that we know visitors are so interested in.”

Applicants for the new program can receive either 20% of their project cost or $1 million, the lesser of the two sums.

However, both the governor and the state legislature acknowledge that budget surpluses and cash flow for more capital investment programs could dry up in the coming year.

“We’re not going to have the windfall we’ve had in the past,” Scott said. “We’ll look for any opportunity we can to increase the amount of money we can leverage to really make Vermont more attractive.”

Applications for the program opened today, and the state says throughout the next month, BIPOC-owned establishments will get the first shot at the money. Applicants will be on a first-come, first-serve basis after the start of the new year.