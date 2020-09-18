44’s Finest Best Game Day Take Out: Barnyard Wood Crafted Pizza

This weeks winner of 44s Finest Best Game Day Take Out is the Barnyard Wood Crafted Pizza. They take farm to table and game day take out and puts them together for a football frenzy! The Barnyard is located right off of Williston Road by the airport. They specialize in hand crafted pizza, using fresh local ingriedients.

One of their most popular pizza is the Barn-a Roni. It is covered in pepperoni and toped with basil. You also can’t go wrong with their tasty wings.

Paul Handy, the general manager/ owner of the barnyard, says he specializes in pizza and really works hard to make his pizza the best it can be. Paul’s passion for cooking is like some New Englander’s passion for the Patriots and that is why the Barnyard is this weeks winner of 44’s Finest.