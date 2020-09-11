44’s Finest Best Game Day Take Out: Vermont Tap House

Vermont Tap House is this weeks winner of 44’s Finest Best Game Day Take Out! They have tasty food that is great to order before kick-off that still has a fresh taste. They are located in Williston right off of 2A. If you are driving by, you can’t miss their pizza man logo and the garden outside their front door.

On game day they are very busy with take-out orders and their big seller is their wings. They also have a juicy steak sandwich and a wide variety of gourmet pizza.

Shawn Careau from the Vermont Tap House says, “Our menu is kind of unique. People kind of drive by and they think its beer and pizza. Well we are, but we still put a lot of effort in to being unique and gastro pub like.”

They also started making ice cream sandwiches. They are very large and perfect to satisfy any sweet tooth!