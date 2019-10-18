44’s Finest Chili: McKee’s Pub & Grill

Local 44’s Spencer Thomas presents this weeks winner of 44’s Finest Chili in town and McKee’s Pub & Grill took the win.

With a name unique just like the taste, ” B-Rounds Second Place Chili” has been tweaked and served to perfection for over a decade. A classic dish with a McKee’s traditional twist, this Winooksi staple has it all.

Next week on 44’s Finest, we’re voting on who has the best Nacho’s in town. If you have a favorite location of your own, go to our website under the ‘Living Local’ tab and vote!

