44’S Finest Out Door Dining Superstars: The Spanked Puppy

This weeks winner of 44’s Finest is a local spot that is known for great food, great people, and a great outdoor atmosphere. It is no other than the Spanked Puppy in Colchester, VT.

The Spanked Puppy is located right in between Main Street and Roosevelt Highway. They are a restaurant and pub that serves comfort food made from scratch. This year they are celebrating twenty eight years of business but these past few months have been like they have ever experienced.

Owner Ted Tomlinson says their outdoor space saved them, ““We actually added tables outside. We used to have corn hole pits and horseshoe pits out there and we just took those all up and turned that space in to seating.”

The back patio at The Spanked Puppy makes you feel like you are hanging out in your own backyard. They have a water fountain, a gazebo, and a fire pit. Hopefully soon they will be able to fully open their tiki bar soon!