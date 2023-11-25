The Windsor County Sheriff’s Department is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a fugitive they consider armed and dangerous.

Investigators say they spotted Kyle Pickett, 28, driving a car in Bethel on Friday that had been stolen in Randolph. He was reportedly driving dangerously, including having rammed a cruiser, so deputies broke off the pursuit for safety reasons.

Pickett stands about 5’5″ tall and weighs approximately 165 to 180 pounds. He was last seen on foot in Bethel off of North Main Street. If you should see him, authorities recommend that you not approach him. They ask you to call the sheriff’s department instead at (802) 457-5211.

Vermont State Police arrested Pickett in late October in the Winooski River in Waterbury after a chase that led to a lockdown at a school. He’s also wanted in New Hampshire on unspecified charges.