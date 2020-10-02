5th graders launch hand-crafted rockets in Calahan park

5th graders from Christ the King School lined up two by two in Burlington’s Calahan Park, waiting anxiously for the take off of their very own rockets.

“It’s just really fun that you build something and you’re like ‘yeah I created this,'” said Ethan Whitcomb.

Students spent a day at the Vermont Air National Guard base learning all the things that make a rocket launch in order to craft their own successful missile.

“We had to put this paper in that didn’t make the rocket burn and go all over the place,” said Chloe Gosselin. “We had to prepare the parachute.”

It’s part of a national program called Starbase designed specifically for 5th graders, to inspire them to learn more about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

“This age is the perfect time because it ignites their curiosity,” said 5th grade teacher Mrs. Gillis. “It makes it fun and engaging so the kids are interested in it and they start thinking about it as a career path.”

Mrs. Gillis has been doing this with her students for the past 8 years. Approaching the launch site, students made the final adjustments to prepare their rockets for take-off.

Then picked up their launch controllers and waited for the countdown to send their rockets blasting off into the sky.

“My favorite part was catching the rocket, Gosselin said. “I can’t believe I caught it.”

Classmates stood by to applaud their successful mission.

“It’s really helpful because we like learn hands on and we learn a lot more from doing it than just thinking about it,” Whitcomb said.