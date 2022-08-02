ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Six people were shot, one fatally, in two separate shooting incidents early Tuesday, according to the Albany Police Department.

At about 1:20 a.m., officers responding to Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue for a report of gunfire, officers found two men who had been shot. They were treated at the scene and taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three other men later walked into the emergency room with gunshot wounds, which police believe were sustained during the incident at Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue.

Officers responded to second call at around 2:15 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso in the 400 block of Central Avenue just west of Ontario Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both incidents remain under investigation, and police say it’s unclear if they’re connected.

Anyone with information about these shooting incidents is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, on their website, or on the free P3 Tips mobile app.