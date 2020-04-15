802 Quits sees increase in people seeking help to quit smoking amid pandemic

New numbers show some Vermonters have chosen right now to try and quit smoking. More are signing up for a state program called ‘802Quits’. Both the phone line and online resource spiked in the month of March.

“That’s phenomenal, remarkable,” said Dr. Mark Levine said. “I congratulate all those who represent those statistics and urge others to try to implement themselves”

41% more people called the 802 Quits phone line last month than in March of last year. Online registrations for the program nearly tripled, any of those reaching out, 18-24-year-olds.

“Those who smoke or vape can be at more serious risk of consequences of COVID-19 and that may be hitting home for some that this could be a good time to take advantage of free resources like 802 Quits,” said Rhonda Williams, Chief of Chronic Disease Prevention at the Department of Health.

While it’s hard to pinpoint why so many people are reaching out now, the COVID-19 pandemic likely has something to do with it.

“Usually March is not as busy as the beginning of the year when it’s natural for people to think about changing their behavior and making those new years resolutions happen,” Williams said.

Health Commissioner, Doctor Mark Levine, agrees that difficult times can offer an opportunity for people to take action on their health.

“The timing may be right for many who have been thinking about quitting to do more than think and put that thinking into an action plan,” Dr. Levine said.

The phone number to the 802 Quits line is 1-800-QUIT-NOW or you can visit 802quits.org