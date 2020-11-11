99 new cases confirmed in Albany County New York, coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reports that 99 county residents were diagnosed with the coronavirus since Tuesday’s update.

“Today marks the single largest daily increase of positive cases since we reported our first cases on March 12, and we have the most people ever under mandatory quarantine as well,” McCoy said. “We are not moving in the right direction, and personal responsibility is a big reason. If you don’t need to go somewhere, don’t. It’s not worth the potential exposure to COVID-19 and continuing to spread it throughout the community.”

McCoy was joined at the press conference by Albany County Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen. She said it’s important to remember that an infected person begins “shedding” the virus—meaning they are contagious—two days before exhibiting symptoms.

“Do the right thing. If you get the call and are told to quarantine, do it. If you test positive and the contact tracer asks where you have been and with whom, be honest,” continued McCoy. “Those answers could help save lives. We are honoring our veterans today for their service to uphold our freedom. Going into quarantine for 14 days and sharing all the information that contact tracers need is not something difficult to ask.”

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Albany County reached 4,114, and there are now 416 active cases in the county, up from Tuesday’s 367. The five-day average for new daily positives went from 55 to 66. Among new positives, three reported out of state travel, 13 live or work in a health care setting, 41 had close contact with other positives, and 42 had no clear source of transmission.

Those under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,492 from 1,437. Of the 18,233 people who have completed quarantine since the outbreak began, 3,698 tested positive and recovered.

Two new hospitalizations due to the virus were reported overnight, though the total of county residents currently hospitalized dropped to 35 from 36. Five patients are in intensive care, and the hospitalization rate dipped to 0.85% from 0.89%.

With no new COVID-related deaths to report, and the county’s death toll remains 144.