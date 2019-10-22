99- year- old celebrates her life at 90+ birthday celebration

BURLINGTON, VT- The Heineberg Community Senior Center celebrated their 10th annual 90+ birthday party luncheon on Tuesday, October 22. This year, over 110 Center participants, staff, and volunteers joined 24 members ages 90-99.

The Heineberg Community Senior Center was established in 1971. It is a non-profit that’s mission is to promote social, physical, and emotional well-being to members of the community that are 50 years of age and older. They offer events and programs where members can learn new skills and help improve their quality of life.

Executive Director of the Heineberg Community Center Beth Hammond said this event is one of their favorites. This year they had a record breaking number of participants.

Among the participants, was a 99 year old named Eileen. She was the oldest at the event and has been a member at the Heineberg Community Senior Center for about 20 years. To her, even at 99, life still feels magical.

“I can’t believe this is happening. I’m having a nice dream,” said Reed.

Reed is from England and moved to Burlington in 1947 after meeting her husband at a crowded restaurant in London. Her granddaughter told local 22 and 44 news that Reed and her friend were out to eat at when their waitress asked if they would mind sharing their table with two American service men. Long story short, she fell in love with one of those men and moved to Vermont with him.

Even though she has been in America for most of her life, Reed loves the royal family, especially the Queen. She said she’s loved the queen since she was a little girl.

“Whenever she was on TV, my parents always made sure that I was there to see it,” said Reed.

In England, on your 100th birthday you can receive a letter from the queen. Reed hopes to receive a letter from the queen, but in the meantime, she says the true secret to a long life might not be a secret after all.

“Be happy, be healthy, take care of yourself and love your family, “said Reed.

During the event guests enjoyed a three course meal and cupcakes from Burlington Technical Center Culinary Arts students. Mayor Weinberger also stopped by the event. The staff at the senior center say they hope to continue the event for many years to come.