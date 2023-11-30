Berlin, VT- Following Vermont’s Commissioner of Taxes announcing a forecasted property tax increase of nearly 20%, Gov. Phil Scott is speaking out against the projected increase and calling it unacceptable.

In a release issued on November 30, Commissioner of Taxes Craig Bolio said the increase was driven mostly by a forecasted 12% increase in year-over-year education spending. According to the release, property taxes are projected to rise by an average of 18.5 next fiscal year, which starts September 29, 2024.

In a statement released on November 30, Gov. Phil Scott said an increase of that size would be detrimental to the state’s economy. Gov. Scott said, “Vermont’s tax burden is already, unfortunately, among the highest in the country, and families are bearing an incredible burden with increased costs of living across the board, including new and higher taxes and fees imposed by the Legislature.”

Bolio said many districts are also seeing changes in pupil counts due to the implementation of the new pupil weights from Act 127 of 2022.

According to a recent release from the Vermont Legislative Joint Fiscal Office, pupil weights adjust a district’s student count according to different student needs or circumstances. Pupil weights do not determine the amount of funding a district receives, they do however adjust the tax capacity of a school district. A district’s tax capacity refers to the total amount of funding a school will draw from the Education Fund for a certain tax rate. When all else is equal, the more funds per weighted pupil the district draws from the state’s funds, the higher its local homestead property tax rate.

A school district’s weighted pupil count can change from year to year based on the school’s students and their needs. If a district’s weighted pupil count increases their tax capacity would as well. When a district’s tax capacity increases they can increase their education spending without changing the local tax rate, maintain the same spending to lower the tax rate, or do some combination of those, according to the Vermont Legislative Joint Fiscal Office.

Bolio acknowledged that this is poor timing for such a steep increase.

“I understand that this will not be welcome news for Vermonters,” Bolio said, “This forecast predicts an unprecedented property tax increase next year, with very real financial impacts at a time Vermonters are already struggling to pay for housing.”

While Gov. Scott is firmly opposed to the tax increase, he’s confident that the state can improve education while keeping taxes affordable.

“We have proven when we work together, we can make historic and impactful investments that produce positive results for our communities, without adding more financial burdens on residents,” Gov. Scott said, “We can do that again, but it will require more than better budgeting in Montpelier. School boards, who already have a difficult job, will need to do all they can to contain spending to a rate that taxpayers can afford.”