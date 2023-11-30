Malone, NY – The University of Vermont Health Network, and Alice Hyde Medical Center, will host a Christmas event on Thursday, December 14.

The event is from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Alice Hyde Medical Center along Third Street. This event will feature a horse-drawn wagon and the opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at the hospital’s Third Street Entrance.

The street will shut down for the event, and children and families that attend will receive a gift during the celebration. The event is free and open to the public.