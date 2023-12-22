It was standing room only for Thursday night’s city council meeting with lots of issues on the docket.

The 2024 budget and amendments passed. Also, two new laws pertaining to short-term rentals and vacant buildings passed. Short-term rentals are now included in the rental registry and all it’s requirements.

“The short-term rental, although it is not as ubiquitous as we’ve seen in other municipalities, it is a growing concern. It is something that we want to be able to maintain some level of management or oversight into, which is why we are proposing a permitting system along with the review and safety inspections that would come along with that, to make sure that these facilities are safe to occupy for the short term,” said Mayor Chris Rosenquest.

Also, during tonight’s meeting, the council approved the promotion of Pete Mitchell, of the city police department, from captain to chief. That promotion is dependent on his completion of a position-specific test coming up in February.

Mitchell said, “My main priorities are to try to get our department back up to a workable level, get some more people, get the reputation back. The police has had some rough times, some rough going, but we’ve got some hard working police officer and they represent the city well.”