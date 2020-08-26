A celebration to honor suffragists on Women’s Equality Day

The Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance (VSCA) and the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom are commemorating the historic passage of the 19th Amendment on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in front of Burlington’s City Hall.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which prohibits the federal government and any sate from denying citizens their right to vote based on gender.

The ceremony will encourage Vermonter’s to reflect on the importance of the vote for all citizens. The two groups putting on the event will be carrying non-partisan signs, wearing 1920s apparel or Votes for Women sashes, speaking about the importance of voting, and passing out voter information.