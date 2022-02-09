MONTPELIER, Vt. – A bill in the Vermont Legislature would give teachers more freedom to look for a new job while they’re under contract, and some superintendents are speaking out against the legislation.

If S.162 passes, teachers would be able to “interview for, be offered, and accept a new teaching position for the following school year” without penalty.

Mark Tucker, Superintendent of the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union, told the Senate Education Committee that the changes would only bring districts more uncertainty when it comes to staffing.

“I wish this committee would understand how disruptive this proposal is to our ability to meet our obligations to the students that we serve,” Tucker said. “The idea that someone can sign a contract and then actively seek to break that contract defies common sense and is an affront to common practice.”

Tucker believes the structure of the current contract system makes staffing more predictable for districts, and the changes could turn the hiring process into a revolving door.

However, some lawmakers are focusing on how restrictive the current structure may be for the teachers themselves.

“What are the penalties if all of the sudden, somebody two months into a job decides they cannot fulfill their contract?” asked Sen. Brian Campion.

“If a teacher were to break a contract and just walk away from his or her job, we’re actually required to report that teacher to the licensing division at the Agency of Education, and under statute, that teacher is precluded from taking another teaching job at a public school in Vermont for the remainder of that school year,” Tucker said.

Officials will generally be more considerate toward a teacher breaking contract if it’s due to a sick relative or other hardships.

Sen. Campion suggested there needs to be more wiggle room than that.

“If a teacher needs to take a position, or let’s just say wants to leave the career, it does strike me as rather punitive to have a teacher not allowed to be licensed,” Sen. Campion said.

Among other changes, the bill would also protect teachers from discipline for testifying to the Vermont Legislature.

S.162 has yet to go up for a vote in the Senate Education Committee.