If you have been looking for a furry friend or companion to join your family, then look no further! Isis is a sweet girl with gorgeous markings and she’s looking for her “Forever Home”. Isis is known to be the Goddess of Magic and that pretty much sums up this cat. Not only are her markings magical like her name, but Isis is a majestic cat as well. She is missing an eye but it has not impacted her mobility and will not require any extra medical care.

Isis has been getting along really well with her foster-mate and loves to play around. When she’s not being playful, Isis is likely to be found in her favorite bed or comfy space just snoring away. She is a little lover that would make a perfect addition to your quiet space. If you’d like more information about Isis, you can visit the Queen City Cats website. Let’s find this deserving girl her “Forever Home”.