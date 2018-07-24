A healthy twist to cocktail hour

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you want a healthy way to enjoy the drinks you love, Kim Evans from Whole Health Nutrition help shows us how to do it.

Whole Health Nutrition, LLC is the only nutrition-consulting group in the state of Vermont. The company is centered on a shared vision of health and wellness. They teach clients to optimize health and wellbeing through the use of delicious, functional foods.

Evans joined the ‘Morning Brew’ this morning to discuss not only healthy drinks but also healthy and refreshing summertime snacks. 

Tor learn more tips and recipes, you can visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog