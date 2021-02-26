A hole-in-one event to benefit Camp Ta-Kum-Ta

This weekend, community members will gather on the ice for a fun non-traditional game of golf. The Ice Golf Charity Scramble to benefit Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, takes place on Saturday, February 27th. Camp Ta-Kum-Ta is a camp in South Hero for kids who have or have had cancer. Funds raised at the Ice Golf Charity Scramble help provide a free stay for the children and their families.

The 9-hole golf course is on the frozen surface of Lake Champlain and teams of four will play in a scramble format.

Each team will navigate their way through the course one at a time to meet COVID regulations. Teams are asked to not show up more than 15 minutes before their assigned tee time to ensure a safe event. This year’s event will take place at Mallets Bay by the Vermont Fish and Game Boat Launch.

Local 44’s Brittany Wier met with the organizers to get an inside look at what this years event will look like!