A look at the ongoing protests in Burlington

An emergency march for Jacob Blake hit the 24-hour mark Wednesday night.

Four days ago, Blake was shot in the back seven times by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The group came together in honor of Blake and to demand change at the local level. That is, firing Stg. Jason Bellavance, Officer Joseph Corrow, and Officer Corey Cambell, three Burlington Police Officers involved in incidents of excessive force.

None of the protesters agreed to speak on camera. They explained being tired of explaining themselves and that their protest says exactly what needs to be said.

Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad says he, his staff, and the greater Burlington community treasure freedom of speech.

“We recognize that these protesters are expressing themselves in a way that is peaceful and is currently orderly,” said Murad.

He mentioned immediate neighbors have complained about the noise. But protestors explained that they won’t stop until Sgt. Jason Bellavance, Officer Cory Campbell, and Officer Joseph Corrow are fired.

“They are incidents they have been addressed through disciplinary processes and through processes that are in accordance with the law and with our contracts and our personnel rules and I’m not really going to comment further,” said Murad.

The protestors have a list of demands, one of which is demanding the use of body cameras, a measure Chief Murad said he’s happy to discuss.

“We’re happy to talk to activists and people in the community who want to understand the body camera issue better and to talk to us about what our plans are for body cameras, absolutely…I hope we’re going to be able to find some common ground to work from.”

Many attempts were made to interview protesters, but none of them wished to speak on camera.