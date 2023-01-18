Ukrainians are seeking help from some in our region.

A non-profit group from Plymouth New Hampshire, Common Man For Ukraine, has already raised 2.5 million dollars in relief supplies for Ukrainian children and orphans.

Cofounders of the group made a presentation of their efforts to the Lyndonville Rotary Club at the First Congregational Church in Lyndonville Vermont on Wednesday.

“They gave us a call and said would you come up and tell your story about what you’re doing in Ukraine and that got us to this town,” says Cofounder Alex Ray.

Attendees at the first congregational church heard from those who didn’t want to wait on the sidelines.

“People were very frustrated with not having something they can do with the urgency of the situation in Ukraine,” says Cofounder Steve Rand.

“This is awful,” Ray says. “It’s a disaster and yet, like everybody else, didn’t know where to help.”

Common Man for Ukraine came together with the idea of sending over money in partnership with Polish Rotary Clubs.

“[Poland] over the century has been in the same position as Ukraine is today,” Rand says. “[They were] overrun this way and that way with foreign forces trying to capture their territory.”

“There are three languages going all at once,” says Cofounder Susan Mathison. “There are Ukrainians speaking to Polish people [and] Polish people speaking to us. We can’t understand either of them. They can’t understand each other. But universally, we understand each other.”

The co-founders have made three trips to Ukraine thus far since the war broke out.

“We’ve gone to refugee centers to see what the needs are and then we see if is it really working,” Rand says.

They’re focusing on making sure kids’ and orphans’ are properly fed.

“There was nothing like going to 21 Polish orphanages with 25 truckfuls of food, sleeping bags, generators and Christmas presents and seeing the look in their eyes,” Ward says. “We dressed up in Santa suits and sang songs with them.”

“I can’t believe these kids are separated from their families they don’t know if their fathers are alive or dead,” Ray says.

The co-founders are planning a fourth trip within the next few months.

“We can’t stop,” Mathison says. “All we can see is more kids every day coming on trains to these orphanages needing care, needing electricity, warmth, and food.”

“They’re going to pull through this,” Ward says. “They are going to win.”

“Do we have a story to tell… yes,” Ray says. “Can we get to those people? Yes.”

The org accomplished its initial goal of raising 2.5 million dollars. With the war approaching the one-year mark, they are setting the bar at 10 million dollars. Donations can be made by clicking on this link.