A Preview of the Vermont Gubernatorial Race

Vermont is one of only two states with a two year term for its Governor, and once again that seat is up for grabs. Incumbent Phil Scott is hoping to win for a third term, while Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman is hoping to make the jump to a new position.

One of the main issues facing Vermonters is the high cost of living and doing business in the state. According to Forbes, the cost of doing business in Vermont is 12% above the national average. High housing costs and people leaving the state are major areas of concern. Rebuilding the economy is a problem both candidates want to focus on if they win the seat.

Governor Phil Scott said, “We need those businesses to be in place to help in the economic recovery and that is going to be so important. That is why we have to provide assistance and resources so they can survive for the next few months.”

Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman said, “I think we should take resources from the wealthiest Vermonters, the top folks who are over a quarter million in income, and say now is the time for you to put resources in to our economy to help build us out of this pandemic.”

If elected, both candidates know that the pandemic will continue to be their main focus.

“For me the pandemic comes first but again the everyday wheels of government need to continue to turn. We have to protect the most vulnerable in other aspects as well.”, said Scott

Zuckerman said, “I would immediately conversive with and work with the current administration folks like Dr. Levine to keep him on and what member’s of the team would stay on to create a COVID task force. I would also work with the legislature to create and investment economy to put money in to the hands of working Vermonters.”

Access to broadband internet across the state is another issues facing Vermonters. This problem has been brought to the forefront because of the pandemic. Scott says this an ongoing issues that has lasted for decades and is expensive to fix. He believes the federal government needs to step in for this problem to be fixed. Zuckerman would like to see Vermont invest more in broadband and he would like to start by creating hubs around the state.